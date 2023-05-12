Fort Lauderdale man left ‘malnourished,’ flea-riddled dogs chained outside, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An anonymous call from a “concerned citizen” led Fort Lauderdale police to find four hungry dogs chained outside and to arrest a man on 15 animal cruelty and neglect charges, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News.

Three of the dogs were suffering from medical conditions, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police arrested Earl Lavon Holmes Jr. in the 400 block of Northwest 13th Avenue, in the city’s Dorsey Riverbend neighborhood, at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Holmes, 47, was responsible for caring for the four dogs, which were “visibly malnourished and emaciated” and chained to trees behind a residence, according to the report.

One of the dogs had a “visible infection in her anal area” and was pacing and attempting to lick the area to relieve her pain, police wrote.

Two of the dogs had “massive” flea infestations, according to police, “causing them to actively bleed from the open flea-bite wounds.”

Police said three of the dogs were left unsheltered and exposed to the elements and none of them were properly cared for.

Holmes faced three felony animal cruelty charges, plus eight misdemeanor counts of confining an animal without sufficient food and water and four misdemeanor counts of keeping an animal in an enclosure without sufficient exercise and air.

He was no longer listed in Broward Sheriff’s Office inmate records as of Friday afternoon.