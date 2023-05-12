Law enforcement evacuates school in Hollywood during investigation

Students and teachers wait outside for law enforcement to complete an investigation on Friday in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Teachers and students were waiting outside of their school on Friday in Hollywood after an alleged threat prompted an evacuation, according to Broward County Public Schools.

The students and teachers of South Broward High School waited outside at the baseball and softball fields, as investigators looked for a bomb inside.

Hollywood Police Department officers were involved.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Frine Gomez and Luis Castro contributed to this report.