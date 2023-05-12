81º

LIVE

Local News

Law enforcement evacuates school in Hollywood during investigation

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Hollywood, Education, Crime
Students and teachers wait outside for law enforcement to complete an investigation on Friday in Hollywood. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Teachers and students were waiting outside of their school on Friday in Hollywood after an alleged threat prompted an evacuation, according to Broward County Public Schools.

The students and teachers of South Broward High School waited outside at the baseball and softball fields, as investigators looked for a bomb inside.

Hollywood Police Department officers were involved.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Frine Gomez and Luis Castro contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email