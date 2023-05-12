Police: 1 man critically injured in northwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition in northwest Miami-Dade on Friday evening.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a shooting call around 5 p.m. in the area of Northwest 21st Ave and Northwest 66th Street, in Miami’s Gladeview neighborhood, where they found a man shot multiple times.

Authorities said the man was transported to a nearby hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where a heavy police presence was in the area.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim’s age or identity have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.