FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County engaged in a standoff with a suspect inside a residential home that was also on fire.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers responded to a home at approximately 8:24 p.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect grabbed a firearm and then barricaded himself inside the home.

Police said the suspect also is believed to have set the home on fire.

There have been no reports of any injuries.