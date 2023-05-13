5 displaced following fire at board and care home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Five people were displaced after a fire erupted overnight Saturday inside their home in Fort Lauderdale.

The fire occurred around 3:15 a.m. at a home near the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Street.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews arrived to find heavy fire and possible victims inside a small board and care home.

Authorities said the five displaced residents were moved to a partner facility and seven people were within the home when the fire started.

According to FLFR, all seven people self-evacuated, however, two people experienced smoke and heat-related injuries.

FLFR said no one was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident but believed one person may have gone later after being assessed at Broward Health Medical Center.

Local 10 News obtained cellphone video of flames bursting through the home as crews tried to keep the fire from spreading.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

No other information has been released at this time.