Man airlifted to hospital after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to the hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens Friday evening, according to police.

First responders went to the 2600 block of Northwest 175th Street around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Miami Gardens police said upon arrival, a man was found with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to a nearby hospital.

Investigators have not released any information on what led up to the shooting or updated the condition of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.+