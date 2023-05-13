79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man airlifted to hospital after Miami Gardens shooting

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County, Miami, Crime
Police investigating after man airlifted following Miami Gardens shooting. (WPLG)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to the hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens Friday evening, according to police.

First responders went to the 2600 block of Northwest 175th Street around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Miami Gardens police said upon arrival, a man was found with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to a nearby hospital.

Investigators have not released any information on what led up to the shooting or updated the condition of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.+

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email