Scary situation in Brickell after officers respond to reports of shots fired outside luxury condo

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

MIAMI – Police officers swarmed the SLS LUX condo and hotel in Brickell on Saturday night.

Officers said they initially responded to reports of a shooting outside the luxury condo building on South Miami Avenue.

When they arrived, investigators said they found a male resident who appeared to be confused and acting erratically.

They said the same man, who was armed, had been shooting at his own balcony believing someone broke into his unit.

Police though said they did not find any evidence of a burglary.

Officers later helped that man receive emergency care.

Officials with the building later said a situation was addressed at a residence and is now under control.

