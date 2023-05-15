76º

1 dead, 4 injured during wrong-way crash in Broward

Man dies during a multi-vehicle crash in Lauderhill

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

A crash on Sunday in Lauderhill killed one person and injured four, according to authorities.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man who was in a GMC sports utility vehicle died during a wrong-way crash on Sunday night in Broward County’s city of Lauderhill, police said.

The driver of the GMC was traveling northbound on the southbound lanes of Northwest 36 Avenue and collided with a woman who was driving a Mustang southbound near West Broward Boulevard, police said.

The woman was with two children, who were among the four injured during the crash. The man who died was a passenger in the GMC, who was pronounced dead at the Broward Health Medical Center.

The children who survived the crash are 1 and 4 years old police said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

