Bill signed by DeSantis grants Florida students later school start times

Students across the state of Florida will have more time to rest before the school bell rings in the morning.

HB733 was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday, requiring public school districts in Florida to adopt later middle and high schools start times. According to the bill, charter schools would also have to comply.

The bill requires each district school board to inform its community, including parents, students, teachers, school administrators, athletic coaches and other about the health and safety impacts of sleep deprivation on middle and high school students and the benefits of the later school start times.

The changes which would require middle schools to begin their school day at or after 8:00 a.m. and high schools at or after 8:30 a.m. would begin with the 2026-2027 school year.

The law will take effect by July 1, 2026.