Miami-Dade police search for bat-wielding smoke shop vandal

HIALEAH, Fla. – Surveillance video captured a man vandalizing a business in northwest Miami-Dade.

The vandal had no reservations, but he walked right up to the Holy Smokes smoke shop with a baseball bat and started breaking all the windows.

The smoke shop is located at 6516 NW 186th St. in the Country Club area.

The store owner said he’s never had that type of trouble in the past, but he had an idea of who may be to blame.

A masked man was spotted on surveillance cameras getting out of a white SUV armed with a baseball bat.

The video shows he first drove by to see if anyone was inside.

Two minutes later he returned, and without hesitation he headed right toward the storefront and swung away before driving off.

“We came back to the store and we see all the glass on the floor and now the damage,” said owner Ray Rodriguez.

Two impact windows, including a front door, were left shattered.

While Rodriguez is fortunate the vandal didn’t make his way inside, he is still left footing the bill that he said will set him back thousands of dollars.

“We are looking at eight to ten grand for the damage,” he said.

The business has only been up and running for a little more than a year.

“We just started man. We just started picking up and look what happened,” said Rodriguez.

Speaking to Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos, Rodriguez said it was just a few days before that a customer became upset when Rodriguez asked to see a valid ID.

The man refused and stormed off.

While he believes that man may be the culprit, he is leaving the investigation in the hands of Miami-Dade police, with hopes they’ll catch him before he returns.

“We have video of the customer, but we are waiting for the police to do their investigation,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or the vehicle he was driving is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.