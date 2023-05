A driver left a hole in the side of an Opa-locka building after crashing into it Tuesday afternoon.

The driver veered off the road and slammed his or her blue hatchback into 830 Ali Baba Ave. at around 12:30 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatch records.

Officials didn’t report any serious injuries. It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to take the vehicle away just before 1 p.m.