Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze at Miramar home

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze that broke out at a Miramar home on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to any nearby homes.

Authorities said the people inside the home were able to make it out safely thanks to the help of their quick thinking neighbors who rushed over to help.

The home is located near University Drive and Miramar Boulevard.

“When they got here, they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure,” said Miramar Battalion Chief Leo Nunez. “The residents were out of the structure. There were no injuries to any firefighters or occupant.”

Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos spoke with residents who said they could see smoke coming from a back room, but by the time they realized the house was on fire, it had already began to consume the home.

Next-door neighbors said they saw the smoke billowing from the home and rushed over to help.

When they arrived they realized three men were inside. Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out safely.

“When we open the door we saw a lot of smoke,” said neighbor Annelise Mocombe. “We tried to help and move the cars right away. With the water and he did also (try to put out the flames).

The residents said they are still searching for their pet cat who they are hoping made it out safely.

They are working with the American Red Cross to find a place to stay.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.