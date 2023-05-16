Jimmy Butler believes in ‘Heat Culture’ as team gets ready for ECF against Boston

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are on their way to Boston as the team will face the Celtics for the third time in four years in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Local 10 News spoke with Jimmy Butler on Tuesday who said his belief in the team and organization all stems from the “Heat Culture.”

“Yea, it’s real. I think more than anything it’s the belief that we have in one another and the belief you must have in yourself to realize how special you can be in this league, moment and organization,” Butler said.

Heat players said they feel like they have unfinished business after losing to the Celtics in game 7 of the ECF last season.

“I think everybody has bought in and everybody’s confident, but it’s a thing and our guys are playing some incredible basketball,” said Butler.

Butler is expected to be a full-go after previously sitting out game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks because of a sprained right ankle.

Tip-off for game 1 of the ECF is set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the TD Garden.

South Florida sports fans will also prepare for a big week ahead as the Florida Panthers are set to face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday at 8 p.m.

A mural of the Miami Heat players was on display Tuesday as the team prepares to face the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.