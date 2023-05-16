Man who pointed rifle at cops during chase arrives at jail over 5 days later wearing hospital gown

Walter Isaiah Carter was released from the hospital and jailed on Sunday before appearing in court on Monday, records show.

MIAMI – During a recent police chase in northwestern Miami-Dade County, police officers said a 16-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a stolen black Nissan Sentra. He was speeding.

A 19-year-old man climbed out of the passenger’s window, sat on the door frame, and pointed a rifle at the detectives who were following them at Northwest 18 Avenue and 68 Street.

“Both detectives were afraid that the defendant would shoot them, but continued to pursue the offenders,” a police officer wrote in an arrest report that the Miami-Dade Police Department released on Tuesday.

Detectives later identified the holder of the rifle as Walter Isaiah Carter, who corrections officers booked on Sunday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before he appeared in bond court on Monday.

Miami-Dade and Miami police officers were involved in the pursuit on May 8, in Miami-Dade’s Gladeview neighborhood. It started at a home near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and 65 Street, and ended when the driver ran a red light and crashed into a police car at Northwest 25 Avenue and 62 Street in the Gladeview neighborhood, police said.

Carter had been hospitalized since the crash. Detectives identified the driver as Demorrieus Jaydante Powell, and another one of his three passengers as Ryan Wright, 20, records show.

After the crash, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took Carter to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Over five days later, Carter still had scratches on his face and was still wearing a hospital gown when he arrived at the jail on Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon, records show Carter has three pending felony cases. One is for the trespass of a structure or conveyance, a third-degree felony. The other is on three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, and another is for criminal mischief.

Carter’s arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m., on May 30. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Tanya Brinkley is presiding over the cases.

Miami-Dade Officer Khristopher Welch suffered a concussion during the crash and recovered quickly, police said.