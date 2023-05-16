Officials: 1 airlifted after vehicle, motorcycle collide near Opa-locka

One person was airlifted in a crash near Opa-locka Tuesday afternoon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan in northwest Miami-Dade sent one person to the hospital Tuesday, according to fire rescue officials.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 135th Street, near the Opa-locka city limits.

The injured victim, an adult, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to MIami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Video from Sky 10 showed both Miami-Dade and Opa-locka police officers at the scene.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.