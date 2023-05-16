Teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas reassigned over allegations from student

PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County teacher is facing reassignment due to allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Officials confirmed a Broward County Public Schools employee has been administratively reassigned away from students to a non-school site.

The teacher was working at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior High School in Parkland, officials said.

According to the district, this is due to “allegations of inappropriate conduct.”

Sources told Local 10 News the unidentified male teacher is denying the allegations, which were made by a female student over an incident that happened last year.

The teacher will remain at the non-school site pending the outcome of an investigation.