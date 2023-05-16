81º

Local News

Teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas reassigned over allegations from student

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Tags: Parkland, Education, Broward County
Classroom generic.

PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County teacher is facing reassignment due to allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Officials confirmed a Broward County Public Schools employee has been administratively reassigned away from students to a non-school site.

The teacher was working at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior High School in Parkland, officials said.

According to the district, this is due to “allegations of inappropriate conduct.”

Sources told Local 10 News the unidentified male teacher is denying the allegations, which were made by a female student over an incident that happened last year.

The teacher will remain at the non-school site pending the outcome of an investigation.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter

In January 2017, Hatzel Vela became the first local television journalist in the country to move to Cuba and cover the island from the inside. During his time living and working in Cuba, he covered some of the most significant stories in a post-Fidel Castro Cuba. 

email

facebook

twitter