Video shows man pointing gun at customer making ATM deposit in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man that was caught on camera pointing a gun at a customer making an ATM deposit in Cooper City in March.

Authorities said the gun-wielding incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on March 6, at a Bank of America drive-thru ATM near the 9400 block of Griffin Road in Cooper City.

According to BSO, the victim told detectives he was attempting to make a deposit when an unknown man driving a black Cadillac sedan pulled up behind him and proceeded to beep his horn.

The victim told deputies he got out of his van to retrieve a deposit slip from the back of the vehicle. The two men then exchanged words, and the sedan driver exited his car and pulled out a gun, authorities said.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a bald man with tattoos wearing a white t-shirt armed with what appears to be a semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine.

Detectives said the man is believed to be in his 40s or 50s and can be heard yelling at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Jennifer Petrofsky at 954-321-4238 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.