Do you know this woman? Miami police think she drugged, robbed man of $600K in Rolexes, jewelry

MIAMI – Miami police are looking for a woman they suspect of drugging and robbing a man at his downtown apartment after they met during a night out, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said the woman took a Rolex Daytona rainbow watch with diamonds, a Sky-Dweller Rolex, a gold chain, Franco gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses, and a rose gold diamond ring.

According to the Miami Police Department, on the afternoon of May 8, officers were called to the 100 block of Northeast First Street after the man reported being robbed of $600,000 in jewelry.

The man told police that he came home with the woman at around 5:30 a.m. after meeting the woman at a local restaurant/club.

The two shared a single drink, he told police, and he fell asleep, waking up at around noon to find his safe open, his jewelry missing and the woman gone.

They released surveillance video of the woman entering and exiting the apartment building.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD burglary detectives at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.