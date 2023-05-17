WATCH LIVE: Man who took plea deal in XXXTentacion killing to be sentenced

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward judge is scheduled to sentence a man Wednesday who took a plea deal in the killing of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

Robert Allen agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and testified in favor of the state at the trial of Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams.

Those three men were sentenced to life in prison on April 6 after being convicted in March.

In June 2018, the young rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, when his car was cut off by a blue Dodge Journey.