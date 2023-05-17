83º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Miami Heat prepares for Game 1 in Boston

Will Manso, Sports Director

Tags: Heat, NBA, Basketball, Miami
The Miami Heat is preparing for Game 1 on Wednesday in Boston

BOSTON – The Miami Heat was preparing on Wednesday to play against The Celtics at 8:30 p.m., at the TD Garden in Boston.

More pre-game videos

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Will Manso came back home to South Florida when he joined Local 10 in March of 1999. During his time here, Will has kept busy by working in sports, news and he's even dabbled in entertainment. He is now Local 10's sports director and also enjoys the chance to serve as host for special shows on Local 10.

email

facebook

twitter