Miami Heat prepares for Game 1 in Boston

BOSTON – The Miami Heat was preparing on Wednesday to play against The Celtics at 8:30 p.m., at the TD Garden in Boston.
More pre-game videos
BOSTON – The Miami Heat was preparing on Wednesday to play against The Celtics at 8:30 p.m., at the TD Garden in Boston.
More pre-game videos
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
The Celtics got a historic 51-point performance from Jayson Tatum to blow past the 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup to land back in the conference finals for the second straight season.