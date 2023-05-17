85º

SKY 10 LIVE: 1 dead after small plane crashes, catches fire in Hollywood

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Hollywood responded to a deadly small plane crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of 450 N. Park Road, just north of Hollywood Boulevard and near a popular shopping plaza containing a Target and a Publix.

The plane appears to be a banner plane and it caught fire after crashing.

City spokesperson Joann Hussey said one person onboard died. Officials didn’t report any additional injuries.

She said authorities are investigating and planned to hold a news conference at police headquarters.

