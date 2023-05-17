Coconut Creek police seek voyeur who took photos of man underneath bathroom stall

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The Coconut Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a video voyeurism suspect.

Authorities said the incident happened on April 24 at the Home Depot in the 4500 block of North State Road 7.

According to police, the adult male victim told officers that the suspect placed his phone beneath a bathroom stall and snapped several photos of him.

The suspect then left the store without being apprehended, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or 911.