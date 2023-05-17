Video shows armed robber attacking hotel clerk in Miami Springs

The Miami Springs Police Department released surveillance video Wednesday on their Twitter page that showed a 67-year-old hotel clerk getting brutally beaten by an armed suspect nearly two weeks ago.

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – The Miami Springs Police Department released surveillance video Wednesday on their Twitter page that showed a 67-year-old hotel clerk getting brutally beaten by an armed suspect nearly two weeks ago.

Police said they responded to a stabbing call around 5:45 p.m. on May 5 at Miami Springs Inn, located on the 600 block of East Drive.

Upon arrival, police said they found the stabbing victim incoherent with a cut on his left cheek.

According to Miami police, the victim said the two suspects, later identified as Wayne A. Bromfield Jr., 44, and Tanya Frazier Williams, 52, entered the hotel to rent a room that was reserved under Bromfield Jr.’s name.

Authorities said Williams provided her ID for the rental, but when there was an issue with payment, the pair got into an argument with the hotel clerk.

Police said Bromfield told the hotel clerk he would kill him during the argument and left the room after Williams told him not to.

Shortly after, Williams then demanded and snatched money from the hotel clerk, police said.

Video surveillance shows Bromfield returning to the room and striking the victim twice with a closed fist, causing the man to fall over unconscious.

According to police, the hotel’s cameras captured the pair fleeing in a black four-door Infiniti. Two days later, Miami-Dade police officers stopped the suspects and notified Miami Springs police, authorities said.

Both suspects waived their constitutional rights and admitted to the robbery and battery of the hotel clerk, police said.

Detectives said Bromfield admitted that he was armed with a 9mm Canik handgun during the incident.

Bromfield and Frazier Williams are facing charges of armed robbery and Bromfield Jr. is also facing one charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older.

Local 10 News was told by hotel staff that the clerk quit his job after the incident.