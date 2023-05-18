BSO: Woman dies after shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in Lauderdale Lakes overnight Thursday.

According to BSO, Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a shooting around 12:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of Somerset Drive.

Authorities said BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the shooting where they found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities have not identified the victim involved in the shooting.

City officials held a meeting last Wednesday on gun violence after three people were shot in three consecutive days in Lauderdale Lakes — including a 41-year-old father who later died.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.