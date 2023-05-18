Detectives search for man who dragged woman at Miami bus station to rape her in parking lot

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a sexual battery suspect who is accused of raping a woman nearly two weeks ago in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a sexual battery suspect who they say raped a woman nearly two weeks ago in Miami-Dade County.

According to Miami police, a woman was walking northbound on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 32nd Street after exiting a Miami Dade Transit bus at the Omni Station around 5 a.m. on May 7, when a man approached her from behind, covered her mouth with a cloth and dragged her into an empty parking lot.

Detectives said the victim told police that there was a tarp on the ground under some trees in the lot when the suspect raped her and covered her mouth with a cloth to prevent her from yelling for assistance.

According to police, the victim fought back and bit the suspect’s hand. The victim sustained injuries to the left side of her jaw and cuts on her lips during the incident.

Authorities said the victim escaped at her first opportunity and called the police.

Detectives sent surveillance video of the suspect and the clothing he wore during the rape and then a change of clothes he wore immediately after the incident to elude police.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 male with a slim, muscular build.

Police said the suspect spoke with a Haitian or African accent. His earlobes are distinctly L shaped, and he was bald at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.