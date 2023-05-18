Lauderdale-by-the-Sea fire chief files police report over alleged theft by deputy chief, secretary

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – The volunteer fire chief for Lauderdale-by-the-Sea has filed a police report regarding two employees who he said he caught stealing.

Those employees, a deputy chief and a secretary, are husband and wife. John and Cheryl Louvaris have since been fired.

Chief Judson Hopping is also working with the town’s legal department to get a full accounting of all equipment, supplies, and taxpayer funds possibly impacted.

It all comes as the town wraps up ongoing contract negotiations with Pompano Beach to provide fire coverage for the coastal community.

Hopping said he used cameras to catch John Louvaris stealing gas and Cheryl Louvaris falsifying call sheets so her husband would get paid for work he didn’t do.

Local 10 News tried reaching the pair at home and a business registered to John Louvaris to get their takes, but have not heard back.

The town is expected to host a budget meeting next Tuesday while currently trying to get a handle on how much public money was possibly stolen in the alleged schemes that the Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking into.