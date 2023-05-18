Miramar police find woman missing over a month

Courtney Babb, 30, was found safe after she was reported missing for over a month.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A South Florida woman was found Thursday after more than a month since she vanished, according to Miramar police.

Authorities said Courtney Babb, 30, who had been missing since April 10 out of Miramar, has since reunited with her family.

Babb, an aspiring singer who enjoyed visiting the library, lived with a roommate in Miramar and then vanished, police said.

Detective Susan Smith said Babb suffers from “mental health challenges.”

Authorities told Local 10 News that officers found her near a bus stop on Northwest 54th Street and 17th Avenue.

According to police, a good Samaritan found her sitting on a bus stop bench and called a news station with a tip after seeing her photo on television.

Investigators have not said what led to her disappearance.