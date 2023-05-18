Traffic alert in Broward: Hollywood Boulevard remains closed amid fatal plane crash probe

Scene of small plane crash remains closed on Thursday morning at Hollywood Boulevard and North Park Road.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – In Broward County, Hollywood Boulevard remained closed at North Park Road on Thursday. Federal investigators were working there after a Piper PA-25 Pawnee, usually used as a banner plane, crashed killing the pilot.

Witnesses said the pilot never came out of the single-engine Piper PA-25-235 after the fiery crash at about 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, in Hollywood.

The pilot departed at about 12:25 p.m., from North Perry Airport, in Pembroke Pines, according to the FlightAware database, which also indicates the plane with tail N430AB is owned by Aerial Banners in Pembroke Pines.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported the National Transportation Safety Board was leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.