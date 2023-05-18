Young goat walking again thanks to University of Florida veterinary specialists

A young pet goat is back to ‘hoofing it’ after being disabled by a rare disease.

Daisy Mae is now a dress and diaper wearing house goat at home in The Villages, where she continues to recover from the condition that left her unable to walk.

“We did a CT of her neck we were able to see that she had something called vertebral osteomyelitis, which is an infection of the bones in the neck and so the reason she was unable to walk was that her spinal cord was actually getting compressed by the infection in her bones,” said Dr. Daniela Luethy, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Florida’s Large Animal Hospital.

Luethy and her team helped Daisy heal through a combination of antibiotic and extensive physical therapy performed over six-and-a-half weeks.

Thanks to that effort, along with her owner’s commitment to her treatment, Daisy Mae is now able to stand and walk on her own.