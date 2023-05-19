Bodycam footage shows deputies responding to man bitten by shark in Florida Keys

Local 10 News obtained the 911 call that friends made of a man that was bitten by a shark in Marathon.

MARATHON, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s office released bodycam footage Friday after responding to a man who was bitten in the leg by a shark in Marathon.

Deputies say 22-year-old Kevin Blanco was out spearfishing with friends offshore Thursday when the attack happened.

Local 10 News obtained the 911 call that was made by one of Blanco’s friends the moment he was bit.

911: “What’s the address of your emergency?”

Caller: “Hi, hi. Shark attack, shark attack outside of Marathon.”

Caller: “We need an air rescue, please, it’s really bad. Please, as fast as you can, he’s bleeding really bad.”

911: Ok, give me, give me one second sir, I’m going to dispatch the ambulance

Caller: Please, a helicopter, please we need an airlift, please.

911: Where’s he bleeding from?

Caller: He’s bleeding from his thigh, it’s a really big gash.

Friends of Blanco told Local 10 News that they rushed him by boat to the docks at Sunset Grille, a restaurant in Marathon, where MCSO deputies and Marathon Fire rescue converged at the scene.

Eventually, the Seven Mile bridge was shut down for a chopper to take Blanco to Jackson South Medical Center.

Blanco was bit twice by the shark but is OK and he is expected to speak to Local 10 News at 11 p.m.

