BSO: Man with mental illness reported missing from assisted living facility in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a 56-year-old man missing from a Lauderdale Lakes facility.

According to deputies, 56-year-old John Moore Jr. was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday at the Henderson Behavioral Health facility, located at 4720 N. State Road.

BSO detectives said employees at the Henderson Behavioral Health facility told them Moore experiences mental illness.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Moore was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.