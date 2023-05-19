‘ILL GO TO JAIL LOL’: Cops say Broward man did just that after trying to meet teen for sex

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A Deerfield Beach man’s joke about going to jail actually turned out to be a prediction after he arranged a sex meetup with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, according to an arrest report.

Alfred Richard Mazzo Jr. faced two felony charges after the ill-fated May 10 meetup, according to police.

According to an arrest report, Mazzo, an auto detailer originally from Brooklyn, started talking with a girl named “Charlotte” on the social media application Whisper.

Fourteen-year-old “Charlotte” had posted “F/U Josh I will find a nu BeStiE!!!!!!!!” to the app, the report states.

Police said Mazzo, using the handle “burst_window,” responded to the post with “Hey goddess.”

“Charlotte” responded by saying “hiii” and Mazzo said he liked younger, asking “Can we get together M 35,” the report states. Police said “Charlotte” replied she was a “lot younger,” telling Mazzo she was 14, saying “sorry.”

But “Charlotte” was not a young girl, police said: she was an undercover Coral Springs police detective.

Police said Mazzo also lied about his age. According to the arrest report, he wasn’t actually 35 — but 46.

“Charlotte’s” young age didn’t deter Mazzo, police said: he continued chatting with her — and the chat got graphic.

According to police, Mazzo suggested he and the girl “hang out” and bragged about the size of his penis, asking her if she wanted to “see.”

“I’ve never hung out with someone your age it’s kinda hot,” Mazzo said, according to the report.

The conversation moved to text messages, where Mazzo asked “Charlotte” if she liked “older men” and “big d---,” letting her know he had “lube” and a “condom” and suggesting she perform oral sex on him, the report states.

He peppered her with compliments about her appearance and told her “Ill pick you up,” telling her “I have a toy in my car” and imploring her to wear “a skirt or a dress,” according to the report.

Police said “Charlotte” explained that she needed to figure out a way to meet with Mazzo, to which he told her to “think of something good,” and suggested she “tell her mom that she was going with her friend to look at dresses for a wedding,” the detective wrote.

“My mom will Literally Killlllll me if I get caught,” the report says “Charlotte” replied.

Police said Mazzo responded, in all caps: “WELL THINK OF SOMETHING GOOD ILL GO TO JAIL LOL.”

After suggesting she lie to her mother about going to a movie and telling her the two can “kiss and touch” and that the girl can “play with ut (sic),” Mazzo agreed to meet with “Charlotte” at the Marathon gas station at 9605 Westview Drive, according to the report.

Pulling up to the gas station, Mazzo’s playful prediction was about to come true, police said. He was detained by a Coral springs police detective, who found “multiple condoms throughout” his black Mazda6 sedan, the report states.

Police said he later told detective he believed “Charlotte” was actually between the ages of 18 and 21 and that she was just engaging in roleplay, despite no indications in the chat that there was any roleplay going on.

They said he wrote an apology note: “Im sorry for the misunderstanding, I thought it was roll (sic) play.”

Mazzo was charged with traveling to meet a minor for the purpose of sexual conduct and using a computer to solicit a child.

He later bonded out of the Broward County Jail.