Miami-Dade issues no swim advisory in areas including Oleta River and Greynolds Park

Miami-Dade County issues no-swim advisory in area including the Greynolds and Oleta River parks.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department announced Friday a wastewater pipe break in Aventura polluted the Little Maule Lake and surrounding surface waters.

Crews were repairing the 24-inch wastewater pipe that was struck and broken by a private contractor at 17051 NE 35th Ave.

Officials said the pipe break resulted in an unpermitted discharge of wastewater to storm drains that emptied into Maule Lake.

The no swim advisory will remain in effect after two consecutive days of clear testing occur after the repairs are completed.

County officials are asking the public to avoid contact with the water in the following areas:

Northeast 183rd Street to the north



Oleta River State Park Beach to the south



The west side of Maule Lake to the west,



Intracoastal Waterway to the east.



Greynolds Park is also within the affected area.

In an abundance of caution, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County also placed the swimming area within the Oleta River State Park under a no swim advisory.

The no swim advisory also informs people to avoid other water recreational activities within the boundaries such as fishing and boating.

Wastewater pipe break location