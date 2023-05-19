Police chase man driving stolen fire truck across three counties

Suspect who led police on chase in stolen fire struck sits on side of Florida Turnpike in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Authorities were led on a pursuit Thursday night that went through three South Florida counties.

They were chasing a man inside a stolen fire truck.

Local 10′s cameras were rolling as the fire truck went back to I-95 from Sunrise Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Nearly an hour later the chase finally came to an end in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike just past the Boynton Beach exit.

Traffic cameras captured the moments the suspect surrendered to police.

Police have yet to provide any information on how the chase began.

The suspect has not been identified.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information comes available.