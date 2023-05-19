Police: Man uses machete to slash someone’s head outside Miami-Dade store, claims self-defense

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was charged with attempted murder after police said he hit another man in the head with a machete multiple times and leaving him with a large slash wound on his head following an argument at a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center.

Police arrested Elroy Fitz Yearwood, 26, on Thursday.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened during the late evening hours of May 1, outside of Jamaica Groceries & Spices, located at 9587 SW 160th St. in the Palmetto Estates area.

Police said Yearwood had gotten into a verbal argument with the victim that turned physical when Yearwood went to his car to retrieve a machete.

The report states that Yearwood struck the victim on the head multiple times with the machete, then hid behind a car to avoid any arriving police officers, then, seeing that the coast was clear, came back out and started hitting the victim again.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews later took the victim to a nearby hospital with a “large head laceration,” the report states.

Miami-Dade police later arrested Yearwood at the agency’s Cutler Bay station, where he claimed to have committed the slashing in self-defense, the report states.

He was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to jail records.