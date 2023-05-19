80º

Videos show driver who police say dared to steal Miami-Dade fire truck, speed away in 3 counties

Police: Man arrested in Boynton Beach after he dared to steal a fire truck in North Miami Beach

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 31-year-old man is set to appear in court on Friday after driving a stolen fire rescue truck through Miami-Dade and Broward counties until his arrest in Palm Beach County, police said.

Detectives identified the troubled man who dared to steal the fire rescue truck in North Miami Beach — after finding an opportunity during a fire rescue training exercise — as Aljenard Lekambrick, police said.

After the swift heist at fire station 32, at 358 NE 168 St., surveillance video shows Lekambrick driving northbound on Interstate 95, just as commuters were stuck in traffic, police said.

While speeding through the streets of northern Miami-Dade, Lekambrick crashed into a parked Opa-locka Police Department cruiser, but it was empty, so no one was injured, according to police.

Police scanner chatter audio indicated unmarked undercover officers joined the pursuit that lasted for about an hour and ended along the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike.

The Florida Highway Patrol was also among the agencies involved. A witness recorded a video of Lekambrick’s arrest north of the Florida Turnpike’s Boynton Beach exit.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

