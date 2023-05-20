Broward man reunites with hospital staff after surviving motorcycle crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward man who survived a horrific motorcycle crash visited with the hospital staff that saved him this week.

Alexandru Gold was riding his motorcycle on Interstate 95 northbound near Cypress Creek on Oct. 15., when he was hit by a car from behind.

According to authorities, Gold was rushed to Broward Health North where doctors determined his neck, tailbone, hips, shoulders and ribs were shattered in addition to both of his lungs having collapsed.

Gold told doctors that he was lucky to be wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

“This is the motorcycle helmet that I was driving, if I didn’t have this I would be gone,” Gold said in a news release. “This crack right here would have been my forehead.”

During his three-month stay at Broward Health North, Norma Robinson, a custodial worker for the hospital, made it her mission to pray for Gold every single day at his bedside.

“Norma was a cleaning lady who came to my room every day to give me hope and prayers. I didn’t know much of her but if it wasn’t for her, I would have given up,” said Gold. “She literally gave me the drive to stay into the fight all the pains and everything I was going through. Without her, I don’t think I would be here today.”

Gold came back to Broward Health this week to say thank you to the staff and Robinson.

Robinson told doctors that she started looking at Gold like her own child.

“I start feeling inside my body, I turn around and look at him and I feel like he was my own child,” said Robinson. “I said, God, you know him, I don’t know him, you are the one who knows him, please help him, please come through for this guy.”

Doctors said Gold is walking around and back to living his life and is grateful for every single day.

For more on Gold’s story, watch the interview below.