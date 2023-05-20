Florida man wins $2 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE – A Florida man turned $10 into $2 million after playing and winning the 100x The Cash scratch-off game, Lottery officials announced this week.

George Yazgi, 28, of Jacksonville, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,390,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Yazgi bought his ticket from a First Coast Energy store in his hometown.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 game 100X The Cash, launched in January and features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.”