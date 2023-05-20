Sheriff: Fisherman airlifted after apparent shark bite off Florida Keys

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to a Miami-Dade hospital after a shark reportedly bit him as he was fishing off the Florida Keys Friday, according to sheriff’s officials.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, the 35-year-old had been fishing off a dock on Flagship Drive in Summerland Key, around 8 p.m. when a shark bit him in the foot.

Deputies said the shark was reportedly out of the water and on the dock when it bit the man.

Linhardt said the man was airlifted by a Monroe County Trauma Star helicopter to Jackson South Medical Center.

Authorities didn’t release the man’s name as of Saturday morning.