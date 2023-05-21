Deputies arrest 3 after chase leads to suspect barricaded inside Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies were able to get a barricaded suspect out of a Pompano Beach home on Saturday following a pursuit.

Deputies were seen with long guns and body armor along Northwest 9th Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Authorities said the pursuit was related to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning and began after deputies tried conducting a traffic stop.

“It’s very concerning because that’s their home and we have a pet inside, so we’re really concerned about that dog that’s in there,” said Renae Butler, whose nephew lives in the home. “No one that owned the house or lived in the house is in that home at this point.”

Deputies said three people were taken into custody though their charges were not immediately made known.