Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, a man died after crashing his vehicle into an old and abandoned toll booth.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. Sunday along the Florida Turnpike, along the southbound exit ramp at Bird Road.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver crashed into an abandoned toll booth.

The collision left a large hole in the building.