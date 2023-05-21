83º

Mother of D’Sean Perry walks in his honor at college graduation

Janine Stanwood

An emotional ceremony was held for a South Florida football player and artist who was killed last year.

D’Sean Perry would have graduated from the University of Virginia this weekend.

His mother, Happy Perry, walked the lawn and accepted Perry’s diploma in his honor.

Perry was not only a force on the football field, he was also a talented artist.

His sculptures, and art inspired by him, were put on display in an art show to honor him.

The former Gulliver Prep graduate was shot and killed in November, along with two others, after returning from a class trip.

