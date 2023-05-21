83º

Police: Man arrested for exposing himself to adults, minors

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County arrested a man they said exposed himself to adults and minors.

When officers tried taking the man into custody, he allegedly put up a fight.

The suspect, who has not been identified, also allegedly threatened to kidnap a child.

He’s now facing serious charges that include exposing himself, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest with violence.

It happened Sunday morning in downtown Fort Lauderdale, at a business near the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Federal Highway.

Two officers were treated for injuries at Broward Health Medical Center.

