Police: Man arrested for exposing himself to adults, minors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County arrested a man they said exposed himself to adults and minors.
When officers tried taking the man into custody, he allegedly put up a fight.
The suspect, who has not been identified, also allegedly threatened to kidnap a child.
He’s now facing serious charges that include exposing himself, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest with violence.
It happened Sunday morning in downtown Fort Lauderdale, at a business near the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Federal Highway.
Two officers were treated for injuries at Broward Health Medical Center.