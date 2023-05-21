Shooting near Lauderdale Lakes City Hall injures 2

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized after a shooting near Lauderdale Lakes City Hall.

It happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. in the area of the 4300 block of Northwest 36th Street.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the scene and found the victims after arriving.

Local 10 News learned a man was shot in the arm and a woman was shot in the chest.

They were rushed by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman was taken by helicopter to Broward Health Medical Center while the man was taken by ambulance.

Witnesses told Local 10 News the victims may have been attending a baby shower at the time of the shooting.