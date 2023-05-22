12-year-old girl reported missing in City of Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the Wynwood area.

According to police, Isabella V. Zea was last seen on Sunday, wearing a black shirt with a white Jordan logo on the front, black sweatpants, black socks and black shoes.

Isabella is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has light brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. Tipsters may also email SVU@miami-police.org.