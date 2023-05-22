83º

LIVE

Local News

2-year-old boy critical after nearly drowning in Pembroke Pines pool

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pembroke Pines, Broward County
Sky 10 over an investigation at a Pembroke Pines home. (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 2-year-old boy was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon after he nearly drowned in a backyard pool in Pembroke Pines, according to fire officials.

The near-drowning happened at a home in the 7700 block of Northwest Sixth Court, a spokesperson for Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue said.

When fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, a Pembroke Pines police officer was already performing CPR on the toddler.

Officials said the incident remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email