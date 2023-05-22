Broward school board names 7 semifinalists for superintendent job

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward County School Board voted Monday to advance seven semifinalists in the running to be the district’s new superintendent.

The semifinalist pool includes six external and one internal candidate:

Peter Licata , regional superintendent, Palm Beach County school district

Sito Narcisse , superintendent, East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana school district

Jason Nault , associate superintendent, Waukegan, Illinois school district

Wanda Paul , chief operating officer, Houston school district; formerly of Palm Beach County school district

Rita Raichoudhuri , former superintendent, Kalamazoo, Michigan school district

Luis Solano , deputy superintendent, Detroit school district; former associate superintendent in Collier County and principal in Miami-Dade County schools

Valerie Wanza, Broward County Public Schools acting chief of staff; former BCPS interim superintendent

Here’s how each board member voted.

The board, unhappy with what one school board member described as a “junior varsity” slate of candidates, had reopened applications following an initial selection of four semifinalists.

Semifinalists will all submit three-minute video responses to three pre-determined questions by noon Thursday, according to BCPS.

Board members will then review the clips and select the top finalists next Tuesday.

For more information on the district’s superintendent search, visit its website.