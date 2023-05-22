Miami Beach man accused of exposing himself to girl at Fort Lauderdale bagel shop

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 27-year-old Miami Beach man was identified as the suspect accused of exposing himself to adults and a child inside a Fort Lauderdale business over the weekend.

According to a Fort Lauderdale police report, Cristian Diez Mazo was wearing only a jacket and a towel when he approached a girl and her family at the Einstein Bros. Bagels store at 19 N. Federal Highway just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

He then asked a woman if the girl “belonged to her,” police said, before saying that the girl “wanted to go with him.”

According to the report, Diez Mazo then said he had “something to give to” the girl and proceeded to drop his towel, exposing his genitals to the girl and her family.

Police said the family left the store and Diez Mazo followed. Officers later took him into custody in the 500 block of East Broward Boulevard, where they said he fought officers and attempted to escape.

According to the report, officers found a glass pipe on Diez Mazo, along with two small baggies of crystal methamphetamine.

Diez Mazo faced two counts of indecent exposure, one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition to a victim under 16, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting with violence and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

He was being held in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail as of Monday morning.