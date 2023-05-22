South Florida mother honors late son on second ‘angelversary’

PLANTATION, Fla. – A South Florida mother honored her late son on his second “angelversary” on Sunday.

Greyson Kessler was only 4 years old when he was killed by his own father, in a murder-suicide in Fort Lauderdale.

Since his death, Greyson’s mother, Ali Kessler, has been fighting for change within the family court system and on Sunday, she was remembering her little boy’s life and legacy he leaves behind.

The grief cuts like a knife for Kessler, who honored Greyson at Deicke Park in Plantation, reading a poem she wrote called “Forever Four.”

“I see you in my dreams at night, I see you when I close my eyes,” Kessler recited. “When you were born, mommy loved you so, you were a funny baby, cute from head to toe.”

Kessler and other loved ones lit candles, said prayers and released butterflies in loving memory of her sweet boy.

“You are my darling, my angel, my star, my love will find you wherever you are,” Kessler said.

Greyson was killed by his father, John Stacey, in a murder-suicide back in May 2021.

Kessler said that Stacey leveled death threats against her and not their son, so no matter how hard she tried, she could not convince a family court to temporarily suspend their timesharing.

Shortly thereafter, tragedy struck and Kessler’s worst fears came true.

Since Greyson’s death, Kessler has turned her pain into a purpose, fighting so that no other parent has to go through what she went through.

She’s worked with lawmakers, like Democratic Rep. Hillary Cassel, to try and pass Greyson’s Law, and just last month, the bill cleared the House and Senate with unanimous support.

“It was an honor for me to have the opportunity to be Ali’s voice in the Legislature in the House,” Cassel said. “This was two years in the making, and if you know anything about state government, that is a pretty fast impact that Ali has had and that has been through her advocacy. So to be able to be her voice and to be Greyson’s voice in that process and help make sure we get this bill across the finish line truly has been an honor of my lifetime.”

“This is the first step, this is a great step and I will continue to make more changes because I saw them firsthand,” Kessler told Local 10.

Greyson’s name will now live on forever, helping other children in danger.

Greyson’s Law will go in effect on July 1.