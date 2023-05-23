Driver hospitalized after car crashes into Davie canal

DAVIE, Fla. – A driver was transported to a local hospital Tuesday morning after crashing their vehicle into a canal in Davie, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported in the area of 4141 SW 47th Ave.

According to Davie police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, accidentally drove into the small canal along the roadway.

Davie Fire Rescue divers checked the water to confirm there were no other victims.

The driver appears to be OK as police said he or she was taken to the hospital only as a precaution.

No other details were immediately released.